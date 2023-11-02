OHL roundup: Storm pull off four-goal comeback, beat Bulldogs 5-4 in shootout

BRANTFORD, Ont. — The Guelph Storm came back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Brantford Bulldogs 5-4 in a shootout on Wednesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Braeden Bowman and Max Namestnikov both scored twice for Guelph, which trailed by four goals until there were six minutes 13 seconds left in the second period.

Storm goaltender Brayden Gillespie made 37 saves to earn the win.

Jorian Donovan had two goals and an assist while Luca Testa and Nick Lardis each scored once for Brantford, which outshot Guelph 41 to 18.

Bulldogs netminder David Egorov saved six of 10 shots before giving way to Matteo Drobac, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

WOLVES 5 BATTALION 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored the overtime winner 15 seconds into the extra frame as the Sudbury Wolves edged the North Bay Battalion.

Kieron Walton, Dalibor Dvorský, Ethan Larmand and Kocha Delic also scored for Sudbury. Wolves goaltender Jakub Vondras stopped 16 shots.

Ty Nelson, Ethan Procyszyn, Anthony Romani and Jacob Therrien replied for North Bay. Battalion netminder Charlie Robertson made 30 saves.

FIREBIRDS 6 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Simon Slavicek scored twice as the Flint Firebirds defeated the Owen Sound Attack.

Nolan Dann, Gavin Hayes, Nathan Aspinall and Zacharie Giroux also scored for Flint. Firebirds netminder Nathan Day stopped 21 shots.

Cedrick Guindon scored twice and Deni Goure added another goal for Owen Sound. Attack netminder Carter George stopped 20 of 26 shots before Corbin Votary took the net and made four saves.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.