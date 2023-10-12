Ontario adds $20.5M in funding to fight wildfires, including for training and drones

October 12, 2023 at 16 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario adds $20.5M in funding to fight wildfires, including for training and drones

TIMMINS, Ont. — Ontario’s natural resources and forestry minister says the government will spend an additional $20.5 million over three years to help fight wildfires.

Graydon Smith, making an announcement in Timmins, Ont., says this recent fire season has been one of the most challenging in recent memory.

The government says more than 700 wildfires have been reported so far in the 2023 season, burning more than 4,200 square kilometres across the province, which is nearly triple the 10-year average.

Smith says the money will be used for new aerial fire suppression technologies such as drones, recruiting new fire ranger staff, supporting Indigenous wildland fire management and investing more in risk assessment.

The government also says it is developing a psychological safety program to help protect the mental health of staff working in the wildland fire program.

The province says it is also addressing barriers to fire ranger recruitment by reimbursing eligible training expenses and “reviewing” stand-by and on-call pay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Raoul Peck’s ‘Silver Dollar Road’ chronicles a family’s battle to hold onto their land

TORONTO (AP) — The filmmaker Raoul Peck was sitting in a Toronto hotel lobby talking to a reporter…

Hall & Oates earworm finally canned as Leafs’ goal celebration song
Ontario News

Hall & Oates earworm finally canned as Leafs’ goal celebration song

TORONTO — After a five-year run, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Hall & Oates are out of touch. The…