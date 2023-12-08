Ontario giving $20.5M for hate prevention; priority given to Jewish, Muslim groups

TORONTO — Ontario is offering faith-based and cultural groups an additional $20.5 million this year to help address incidents of hate, with priority being given to Jewish and Muslim groups.

The funding is on top of $12.5 million that has already been given to more than 1,400 groups through the first round of the government’s Anti-Hate Security and Prevention Grant.

Citizenship and Multiculturalism Minister Michael Ford says Ontario has seen a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic acts in recent weeks and they have no place in Ontario.

The grants give groups up to $20,000 to better protect community facilities, synagogues, mosques, schools and child-care centres from graffiti, vandalism and other hate-motivated damage.

The money can be used for measures such as hiring security staff, buying surveillance cameras, conducting security assessments, enhancing cybersecurity, and making building repairs.

Groups that received grants during the first round can apply for a top up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.