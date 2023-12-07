Ontario’s Craigleith to host World Cup snowboard slaloms in February

December 6, 2023
The Canadian Press
COLLINGWOOD, Ont. — Ontario’s Craigleith Ski Club will host double snowboard World Cup slalom events in February.

FIS, the world governing body of skiing, announced Wednesday on its website that the private alpine ski resort near Collingwood, Ont., will be the site of a parallel giant slalom and a parallel giant slalom team event Feb. 15-16.

Craigleith, which was the site of World Cup ski cross in March, will host a snowboard competition for the first time.

Edmonton is hosting World Cup snowboard big air Friday and Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park will be the site of snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle Feb. 8-11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

