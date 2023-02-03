‘Paw Patrol’ construction pup gets spinoff series ‘Rubble & Crew’ from Spin Master

February 2, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on February 2, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press
‘Paw Patrol’ construction pup gets spinoff series ‘Rubble & Crew’ from Spin Master

TORONTO — One of the “Paw Patrol” pups is getting his own spinoff series.

“Rubble & Crew” debuts this Saturday on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse channel and the streaming platform StackTV.

The show follows the English bulldog and his canine construction crew family.

Spin Master Entertainment said in a press release the storylines dig into “the importance of family” and feature “fun adventures and messy demolition that preschoolers will love.”

“Rubble & Crew” features all-Canadian voice-acting cast and is animated by Toronto-based Jam Filled Entertainment.

The “Paw Patrol” franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and will see its second film, “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” hit theatres in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto school board makes Indigenous course mandatory for Grade 11 English credit
Ontario News

Toronto school board makes Indigenous course mandatory for Grade 11 English credit

TORONTO — Canada's largest school board will make a course on Indigenous texts its compulsory Grade…

Girl dies in First Nation fire, NAN says action needed to prevent future tragedies
Ontario News

Girl dies in First Nation fire, NAN says action needed to prevent future tragedies

A 10-year-old girl who died after a house fire on a northern Ontario First Nation might still be alive…