‘Paw Patrol’ construction pup gets spinoff series ‘Rubble & Crew’ from Spin Master

TORONTO — One of the “Paw Patrol” pups is getting his own spinoff series.

“Rubble & Crew” debuts this Saturday on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse channel and the streaming platform StackTV.

The show follows the English bulldog and his canine construction crew family.

Spin Master Entertainment said in a press release the storylines dig into “the importance of family” and feature “fun adventures and messy demolition that preschoolers will love.”

“Rubble & Crew” features all-Canadian voice-acting cast and is animated by Toronto-based Jam Filled Entertainment.

The “Paw Patrol” franchise celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and will see its second film, “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” hit theatres in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.