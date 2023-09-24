Police say two dead, two more injured after shootings in northwest Toronto’s

September 24, 2023 at 16 h 32 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Two people are dead and at least two others are injured after late-night shootings in Toronto’s northwest end on Saturday. 

City police allege one group of people drove up to another shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area and an unspecified number of shots were fired. 

Const. Victor Kwong would not say whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, but says a 20-year-old man died at the scene. 

The first group drove away, but Kwong said police found the vehicle roughly 10 minutes later with the injured driver inside.

He later died in hospital, where at least two others involved in the shooting also sought treatment on their own for unspecified injuries. 

Kwong says police are still investigating the shooting, including the motive and the exact number of people involved, and are asking anyone with information to come forward. 

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.

