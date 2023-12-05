Residents in Quebec’s Laurentians waiting for news after evacuation from eroded dike

December 5, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

Hundreds of residents of two municipalities in Quebec’s Laurentians region are awaiting further news after being ordered to leave their homes due to structural problems in a nearby dike.

Government inspectors found structural weaknesses in the Morier dike during a recent visit that could lead it to burst.

The evacuation order was issued Sunday night for about 1,000 properties near the Kiamika River in the municipalities of Chute-St-Philippe and Lac-des-Ecorces.

The inspectors suspect internal erosion to be the cause of the structural damage.

Martin Ferland, an engineer at the General Directorate of Dams of the Ministry of the Environment, says experts don’t know yet when it will be safe for residents to return, noting they’re still investigating and will try to give people an answer as soon as possible.

The dike on the Kiamika Reservoir was built in 1954 and has the capacity to retain 382 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of more than 100,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Greater Toronto home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
Ontario News

Greater Toronto home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted

TORONTO — Greater Toronto home sales fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite…

Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail to stay in Toronto
Ontario News

Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail to stay in Toronto

TORONTO — A prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist says she's decided to live permanently in Canada,…