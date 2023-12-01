Sault Ste. Marie gunman didn’t have firearms license when he went on rampage: police

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., say the man who went on a deadly shooting rampage in late October did not have an active firearms license.

Bobbie Hallaert killed four people, including three of his own children, and injured a woman before taking his own life in what police have called a case of intimate partner violence.

Police in the northern Ontario city say they continue to investigate the case, including determining how a rifle and revolver recovered at one of the crime scenes were acquired.

Police say the 44-year-old offender had a firearms license from 2008 to 2014, but had not had one since. 

Police say officers responded to a “disturbance” in January 2020 involving Hallaert and seized two firearms.

They say the firearms were “not involved in the disturbance call” and have since remained safely in police custody. 

