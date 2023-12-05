Sault Ste. Marie police officer facing sexual assault charges: SIU

December 5, 2023 at 17 h 28 min
The Canadian Press
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — A northern Ontario police officer is facing sexual assault charges after an investigation into alleged incidents that took place last year. 

Ontario’s police watchdog says an investigation found sufficient evidence to charge a Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., police officer with two counts of sexual assault in relation to two women.

The Special Investigations Unit says the alleged incidents took place in December 2022.

It says the officer is required to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 8.

The SIU says it will not provide more information about the case because the matter is before the courts.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

