Seattle Kraken to be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of upper body injury

December 1, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on December 1, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Seattle Kraken to be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of upper body injury

TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Jaden Schwartz for six weeks because of an upper body injury, the team said Friday.

Schwartz was injured during Seattle’s loss at Chicago on Tuesday night. He took one shift early in the third period and did not return to the game, and did not play on Thursday night in Toronto.

Schwartz is second on the team in goals with eight and has 15 points in 23 games. He is the second top forward that will miss significant time for Seattle as the Kraken have been without Andre Burakovsky for more than a month after an upper body injury in October that required surgery. Burakovsky was expected to miss six-to-eight weeks but has been skating with the team recently.

Schwartz is in his third season with the Kraken after spending his first 10 seasons with St. Louis. Schwartz dealt with injuries in his first season with Seattle, but last season played in 71 games and had 21 goals.

The Kraken recalled Max McCormick from Coachella Valley of the AHL to take Schwartz’s roster spot.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Flu season has officially started in Canada, public health agency says
Ontario News

Flu season has officially started in Canada, public health agency says

TORONTO — Flu season has officially begun in Canada, the federal public health agency said on Friday. "At…

Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll making crease case with Toronto Maple Leafs
Ontario News

Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll making crease case with Toronto Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Joseph Woll saved his best for last. The Maple Leafs rookie goaltender had already made two…