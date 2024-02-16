Second suspect charged in summer death of international student in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police in Peel Region say a second suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of an international student working as a food delivery driver last summer. 

Police say Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old international student who lived in Brampton, Ont., was working on July 9 when he was allegedly lured and confronted by unknown suspects.

They say Nath had just arrived at a Mississauga, Ont., address at around 2:10 a.m. to drop off food when the suspects tried to take his car and a physical altercation erupted.

The suspects fled the area in Nath’s car, leaving him on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries and Nath died in hospital about five days later.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Brampton was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm. 

In November, Peel police had said they had charged a youth with second-degree murder in the case. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

