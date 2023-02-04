Stephen Eustaquio, Cloe Lacasse win Canada Soccer Player of the Month award

February 4, 2023 at 18 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
Stephen Eustaquio, Cloe Lacasse win Canada Soccer Player of the Month award

TORONTO — Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and forward Cloe Lacasse have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for January.

Eustaquio scored twice and led FC Porto to the Portuguese League Cup while Lacasse scored five goals as Benfica maintained its perfect record after 12 games in the Portugal women’s league standings.

Eustaquio also scored in both the League Cup semifinal and final wins — 3-0 over Academico de Viseu FC and 2-0 over Sporting). He featured in six Porto matches in January.

Lacasse helped Benfica won all six matches in league and cup competition in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4. 2023

