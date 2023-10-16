Summer storms in Ontario caused estimated $340 million in insured damages: IBC

October 16, 2023 at 16 h 05 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Summer storms in Ontario caused estimated $340 million in insured damages: IBC

TORONTO — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe storms and flash floods in Ontario this summer caused more than $340 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates. 

The estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. found that almost a quarter of these losses went toward repairing or replacing storm-damaged vehicles. 

IBC says the Ottawa region was hit hardest by the summer storms. 

It says that the frequency and severity of flooding and severe storms in Ontario and across Canada is increasing each year. 

IBC says five storms in total were designated as catastrophes, meaning they’re estimated to have caused more than $30 million in insured damages. 

The effects of these storms in July and August included hailstones, flooding and tornadoes. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Former Ontario summer camp director accused of grooming, sexual assault in lawsuits
Ontario News

Former Ontario summer camp director accused of grooming, sexual assault in lawsuits

A private summer camp in Ontario and its former director are facing two lawsuits alleging sexual abuse…

Ontario renews summer ER staffing funding for one more year
Ontario News

Ontario renews summer ER staffing funding for one more year

TORONTO — Ontario renewed funding Thursday that helps rural and northern hospitals bolster emergency room staffing through the summer,…

Ontario hospitals prepare and brace for summer ER staffing challenges
Ontario News

Ontario hospitals prepare and brace for summer ER staffing challenges

TORONTO — Hospitals in smaller and rural Ontario communities have been recruiting, training, and poring…