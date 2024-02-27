Three-time amateur champion Lisa Meldrum named to Canadian Golf Hall of Fame

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Accomplished amateur and professional player Lisa Meldrum has been selected to the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

The 41-year-old from Montreal will be inducted into the player category in a ceremony on May 28. She will become the Hall of Fame’s 86th member.

“I am extremely honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and join the esteemed legends of golf in this country,” said Meldrum. “In the pursuit of excellence in the game of golf, to have my achievements recognized, is truly a humbling experience. I am so grateful for the unwavering support of my family, friends, and supporters.

“The future of golf in this country is bright and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the sport through player development and high-performance coaching.”

Meldrum, a Class A member of the PGA of Canada, got her start in golf as a 10-year-old at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where she now works as its head teaching professional. Her induction will be part of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Her successful competitive run was highlighted by winning the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship three consecutive years in a row from 2001 to 2003. Publication SCOREGolf ranked her as the best female amateur golfer in Canada all three of those years.

Before her Canadian Women’s Amateur three-peat, Meldrum won the 1998 Canadian Juvenile Girls Championship and the Canadian Junior Girls Championship in 2000, when she was named SCOREGolf’s best female junior golfer.

“Lisa Meldrum’s competitive playing record dating back to junior, amateur golf, and then into professional ranks was outstanding,” said Ted Fletcher, chair of the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. “Winning the 2000 Canadian Junior then three consecutive Women’s Amateur titles from 2001 to 2003 — a feat not accomplished since the legendary Marlene Streit in 1956 — brought Lisa early renown as one of Canada’s top female amateur golfers and that success continued as a young professional.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.