Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can cement playoff spots with wins

September 6, 2023 at 16 h 12 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can cement playoff spots with wins

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first two CFL teams to secure post-season berths this week.

Toronto (9-1) hosts the Montreal Alouettes (6-5) at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon. The defending Grey Cup champions will secure a playoff spot with a home victory.

Winnipeg (9-3) can also do the same Saturday afternoon with a home victory over Saskatchewan (6-5). The Roughriders are coming off a  32-30 overtime win over the Blue Bombers on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

Winnipeg is looking to reach the CFL playoffs for a seventh consecutive year. Toronto is seeking its third straight postseason berth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept,. 6, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Tiger-Cats chasing eighth win in nine Labour Day showdowns versus Argonauts
Ontario News

Tiger-Cats chasing eighth win in nine Labour Day showdowns versus Argonauts

HAMILTON — Labour Day never gets old for Simoni Lawrence. The veteran linebacker will lead the Hamilton…

Toronto Argonauts agree to three-year extension with starting quarterback Kelly
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts agree to three-year extension with starting quarterback Kelly

TORONTO — Chad Kelly is staying put. Kelly signed a three-year, $1.865-million extension with the Toronto…

Quarterback Chad Kelly having fun playing football with Toronto Argonauts
Ontario News

Quarterback Chad Kelly having fun playing football with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Chad Kelly is having fun again playing football. Kelly is a big reason why Toronto (4-0)…