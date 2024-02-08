Toronto Argonauts sign American receiver Coxie to contract extension

TORONTO — American receiver Damonte Coxie signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Wednesday.

Coxie, 27, was eligible to become a free agent Tuesday.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound Coxie had 39 catches for 787 yards with five touchdowns in 14 regular-season contests in 2023. His 20.2-yard average per reception led the CFL.

Coxie had 15 receptions for 210 yards in seven regular-season games in 2022, his first year with Toronto. Coxie played collegiately at Memphis, where he registered consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19, just the second player in school history to do so.

Stampeders sign American defensive back Williams to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed American defensive back Kobe Williams on Wednesday.

The versatile Williams was eligible to become a free agent Tuesday.

The five-foot-10, 180-pound Williams started all 18 regular-season games for Calgary last year (12 at boundary half, five at field half and one at field corner). He had 45 tackles (four for loss), four special-teams stops, one sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Williams joins the Stampeders in 2021 after spending time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After appearing in one game with Calgary in 2021, he played in 11 the following season.

In 30 career regular-season CFL games, Williams has 76 tackles (five for loss), four special-teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Ticats re-sign Bennett, Ternowski, add Milanovic-Litre

HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats re-signed defensive lineman Mason Bennett and receiver Tyler Ternowski and also signed running back Ante Milanovic-Litre on Wednesday.

All three are Canadians. Bennett and Ternowski were eligible to become free agents Tuesday.

Bennett appeared in 14 regular-season games last year with Hamilton, registering six total tackles (including five defensive) and a sack. The six-foot-four, 262-pound Winnipeg native is entering his fourth season with the Ticats.

Ternowski, a Hamilton native, appeared in seven regular-season games with the club in 2023, registering six receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot, 185-pound Ternowski is also entering fourth CFL season with the Ticats.

Milanovic-Litre played in 16 games last season with Ottawa, running for 55 yards and three TDs on 17 carries while adding a 10-yard reception. The Vancouver native is entering his seventh CFL season, having also spent time previously with Edmonton (2022) and Calgary (2017-21).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.