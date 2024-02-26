Toronto Argonauts sign veteran American receiver Rasheed Bailey

February 26, 2024 at 14 h 25 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Argonauts sign veteran American receiver Rasheed Bailey

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed free-agent receiver Rasheed Bailey on Monday.

The 30-year-old American joins the Argos after four CFL seasons with Winnipeg. The six-foot-one, 217-pound Bailey had 46 catches for 508 yards and six TDs in 18 regular-season games with the Blue Bombers.

Bailey had 180 catches for 2,072 yards and 20 TDs in 58 regular-season games with Winnipeg. He also helped Winnipeg make four straight Grey Cup appearances, winning two.

Before coming to Canada, Bailey spent four seasons (2015-18) in the NFL with Philadelphia (twice), Jacksonville, San Diego, Cleveland, and Carolina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Argonauts sign American receiver Coxie to contract extension
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts sign American receiver Coxie to contract extension

TORONTO — American receiver Damonte Coxie signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on…

Toronto Argonauts sign running backs Daniel Adeboboye and Ka’Deem Carey
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts sign running backs Daniel Adeboboye and Ka’Deem Carey

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye to a contract extension…

Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian free agents Tunde Adeleke, Fraser Sopik
Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian free agents Tunde Adeleke, Fraser Sopik

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts shored up their Canadian content on the opening day of CFL free agency. Toronto…