Toronto Police investigating two violent transit TC incidents in city’s east-end

June 3, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on June 3, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto Police investigating two violent transit TC incidents in city’s east-end

TORONTO — Police are investigating two more incidents of alleged violence on Toronto’s public transit system, both of which occurred Friday in the city’s east end.

In the first, five boys between the ages of 12 and 15 are facing multiple charges after someone was allegedly stabbed at Kennedy Subway Station.

Police say six people got into a fight on the station’s southbound platform and the victim suffered two stab wounds.

The boys were arrested a short time later and are all facing charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the second incident earlier in the day saw a man placed in a chokehold while riding the bus at nearby Kennedy Road and Shepherd Avenue East, allegedly in an unprovoked attack.

Police say they’re still searching for the suspect in that case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Police watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by Toronto police

Toronto police say a man who was armed with knife is dead after being shot by an officer in the city's…

Toronto police investigating potential hate crime after graffiti sprayed on mosque
Ontario News

Toronto police investigating potential hate crime after graffiti sprayed on mosque

Toronto police are investigating after potentially hate-motivated graffiti appeared on the walls of a…

Man shot by Toronto police suffers serious injuries, SIU investigating
Ontario News

Man shot by Toronto police suffers serious injuries, SIU investigating

TORONTO — A police officer shot and seriously injured a man in Toronto on Monday after the 31-year-old…