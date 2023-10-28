Two men taken to hospital following stabbing in downtown Toronto

October 28, 2023 at 12 h 16 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Two people are being treated in hospital after an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Police say officers were called to the King Street and Spadina Avenue area shortly before 3:30 a.m. for reports of an altercation in a laneway.

They say officers found two men in their 30s with stab wounds when they arrived.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect or suspects took off, and no details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.

