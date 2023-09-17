Umpire Baker leaves Blue Jays-Red Sox game after being struck by multiple foul tips

September 17, 2023 — Changed at 21 h 40 min on September 16, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday’s Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game after eight innings because of the impact of being struck by multiple foul tips and entered Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol.

The 41-year-old Baker, a member of MLB’s staff since 2014, will miss Sunday’s series finale at a minimum, according to the commissioner’s office.

Baker needed attention from Toronto’s athletic trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner’s at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment.

“You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Jordan took a beating today.”

The game was delayed after eight innings while second base umpire Brennan Miller changed into his gear to work the plate. The game continued with three umpires.

A Blue Jays spokesperson said Baker’s status for Sunday’s series finale was unknown.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Blue Jays grind out 13-inning win over Red Sox
Ontario News

Blue Jays grind out 13-inning win over Red Sox

TORONTO — It may not have been the most emphatic walk-off hit of Whit Merrifield's career, but his RBI single in the 13th inning…

Tiger-Cats turn trio of second-half interceptions into 29-23 win over Blue Bombers
Ontario News

Tiger-Cats turn trio of second-half interceptions into 29-23 win over Blue Bombers

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats received contributions from their offence, defence and special teams…