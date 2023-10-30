Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

October 30, 2023 — Changed at 20 h 42 min on October 29, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Unifor says tentative deal reached to end strike at St. Lawrence Seaway authority

TORONTO — Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if the federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout by 360 Unifor members at most of the seaway’s 15 locks.

But on Sunday evening, both the union and the seaway authority issued statements saying a tentative deal had been achieved.

Unifor says details of the tentative agreement will first be shared with members and will be made public once it has been ratified in a vote that will be scheduled in the coming days.

The Seaway Management Corp. says it will begin to implement its recovery program immediately and will start “passing ships progressively” as of Monday.

It says employees will be back on the job by 7 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Storm whip up offence to flatten 67’s 6-1

GUELPH, Ont. — Michael Buchinger scored the game winner on a power play and added an assist as the Guelph Storm whipped the visiting…

Ontario offers flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines for all over six months as of Monday
Ontario News

Ontario offers flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines for all over six months as of Monday

TORONTO — Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot…