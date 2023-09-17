TORONTO (AP) — Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon and forward Brian White each scored in the second half to help the Whitecaps beat Toronto 2-1 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (11-8-8) has secured 10 of a possible 12 points after four games of a seven-game road trip. The Whitecaps were winless in their first seven road games (0-4-3) this season. Toronto (4-14-10) was looking for its first back-to-back league wins since August 2022.

Blackmon and White scored 10 minutes apart — both on headers — to give Vancouver the lead in the 66th minute. Blackmon headed in a corner kick and White was left wide open for Ryan Gauld’s cross.

Gauld, who scored Vancouver’s lone goal against NYCFC on September 2, has 18 goal contributions in his last 13 regular-season matches dating to late May (10 goals, 8 assists).

Deandre Kerr opened the scoring for Toronto in the 50th minute. He raced past the defense for Lorenzo Insigne’s through ball and beat goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka on a one-on-one breakaway.

