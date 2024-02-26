Woman, 32, dies in a vehicle collision in central Ontario, police say

February 26, 2024
The Canadian Press
MELANCTHON, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old woman has died in a car crash in central Ontario.

Officers say the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a collision late Sunday morning in the Township of Melancthon, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

Police say the crash between two cars on Highway 10 and County Road 17 also sent a 61-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the woman was a resident of a nearby town, Grand Valley.

The man was air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, police say.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.

