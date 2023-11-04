CALL TO ACTION 

My name is Alex Laderoute and I am secretary of the Take a Veteran to Dinner of Cornwall committee. It is with the utmost sadness that we have had to post pone this year’s event due to lack of sponsorship. This is the first year that this has occurred since this event was first held in Cornwall and area in 2018. As a result, we have been met with many disappointed veterans and a fierce determination to make this happen for them for next year.

For those who don’t know, the idea for Take a Veteran to Dinner Night was born of a strong desire to show appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices of Canadian veterans. The night is a unique opportunity for Cornwall and surrounding areas to join together in personally thanking men and women who sacrificed so much for Canada during past and more recent conflicts.

In the words of retired Gen. Rick Hillier (former chief of defense staff for the Canadian Armed Forces): “Canadians honour our fallen soldiers with great respect and fervor. Where we fail, however, is in honouring the soldiers who came home alive but forever changed”. There is a need to show gratitude to our current and retired service men and women and their families in a tangible way. Take a Veteran to Dinner is a way to help bridge that gap in appreciation.

The donations from corporate sponsors will cover the cost of the veteran’s meals. Promotion of our sponsors will occur leading up to the dinner and during the course of it.

I write to you today for help. I know how amazing this community is and how much we rally together to support those who are deserving. Whether you own a business in the area or know someone who does, please tag them so they may consider supporting a great cause!

Thank you for any and all help you can offer! It’s a great cause, I would hate to see it fade.

Alex Laderoute