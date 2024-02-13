editorial@seawaynews.media

February 13, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 46 min on February 6, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Letter to the Editor
Comment count:
editorial@seawaynews.media

I have been following the latest news regarding the possible municipal funding reductions to the operation of Aultsville Theatre in Cornwall. I realize that our current economic situation in Canada is challenging to say the least, but feel at the same time that such a decision would have a huge, negative impact on the future of the Cornwall Concert Series. Aultsville Theatre is the only venue that can support these concerts.

My family and I have been attending the Cornwall Concert Series at Aultsville Theatre for over 30 years, and like so many other patrons, we enjoy the world class artists that come to Cornwall and perform for us. These professional people have dedicated their lives to the world of music, and I can say that each and every concert I have attended has been well received and much appreciated by the audience.

We are so fortunate to have the concert series in Cornwall and I believe it is a drawing card to attract families to our community. It is not necessary to drive to Ottawa or Montreal when we can successfully attract top notch,  global artists to Cornwall, and enjoy their talents of music, song and dance.

Of course, the success of the Cornwall Concert Series rests on the amazing job that is the effort of Chairman Scott Peterson and his hard working committee. These are the people who at the end of the day, bring this outstanding program of entertainment to Cornwall.

I sincerely hope that the City of Cornwall will continue to support the arts in Cornwall by continuing to allocate the necessary funding to retain Aultsville Theatre as the home for the Cornwall Concert Series.

Kevin Parkinson

Markell Crescent

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CALL TO ACTION 
Letter to the editor

CALL TO ACTION 

My name is Alex Laderoute and I am secretary of the Take a Veteran to Dinner of Cornwall committee. It is with the utmost sadness that we have had to post pone this year’s…

Letter to the Editor: A Successful Program
Letter to the editor

Letter to the Editor: A Successful Program

A lot of people, as you may know, contribute a variety of litter to our streets, trails and parks throughout the year. Thankfully…