editorial@seawaynews.media

I have been following the latest news regarding the possible municipal funding reductions to the operation of Aultsville Theatre in Cornwall. I realize that our current economic situation in Canada is challenging to say the least, but feel at the same time that such a decision would have a huge, negative impact on the future of the Cornwall Concert Series. Aultsville Theatre is the only venue that can support these concerts.

My family and I have been attending the Cornwall Concert Series at Aultsville Theatre for over 30 years, and like so many other patrons, we enjoy the world class artists that come to Cornwall and perform for us. These professional people have dedicated their lives to the world of music, and I can say that each and every concert I have attended has been well received and much appreciated by the audience.

We are so fortunate to have the concert series in Cornwall and I believe it is a drawing card to attract families to our community. It is not necessary to drive to Ottawa or Montreal when we can successfully attract top notch, global artists to Cornwall, and enjoy their talents of music, song and dance.

Of course, the success of the Cornwall Concert Series rests on the amazing job that is the effort of Chairman Scott Peterson and his hard working committee. These are the people who at the end of the day, bring this outstanding program of entertainment to Cornwall.

I sincerely hope that the City of Cornwall will continue to support the arts in Cornwall by continuing to allocate the necessary funding to retain Aultsville Theatre as the home for the Cornwall Concert Series.

Kevin Parkinson

Markell Crescent