Best Bed in a Box Mattress for Canadians

Best Mattresses Canada may earn commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Choosing a new mattress can be overwhelming, especially when you’re shopping online. We can help make mattress shopping less confusing! Our list of the best bed in a box mattresses in Canada can help you find your next best night of sleep. We’ve cultivated this list through thorough testing to bring you the best options available on the Canadian market.

Canadian Bed in a Box Features at a Glance

Not sure what to look for? Here are some of the features we compared for each of the mattresses on our list.

Firmness is a personal choice, but some firmness is better for certain sleeping positions. The medium firm is a great firmness for most sleepers, but stomach sleepers and side sleepers may prefer a softer mattress.

Temperature Control. If you sleep hot, features like gel memory foam can help reduce heat throughout the mattress as you sleep. Temperature control features control build-up and disperses heat to keep you comfortable.

If you sleep hot, features like gel memory foam can help reduce heat throughout the mattress as you sleep. Temperature control features control build-up and disperses heat to keep you comfortable. Pressure Relief. Pressure points can leave you uncomfortable and tired in the morning. A mattress with softer layers can offer better pressure relief, helping you wake up refreshed and ready to start your day.

Pressure points can leave you uncomfortable and tired in the morning. A mattress with softer layers can offer better pressure relief, helping you wake up refreshed and ready to start your day. Motion Isolation. Tired of your restless partner waking you up all night? Look for mattresses with motion isolation features like softer transition layers and durable foundation foams. These options keep motion from transferring across the mattress.

Best Overall in Canada: The Silk & Snow Hybrid Mattress

Check Price at Silk & Snow

Superior support, cooling, and comfort

Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Sleep Trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Best for: Heavier sleepers, side sleepers, back sleepers, and stomach sleepers

The Silk & Snow Hybrid Mattress is one of the best bed in a box mattresses in Canada overall. This model uses zoned, pocketed coils to provide superior support, while layers of comforting foam reduce pressure. The mattress provides great cooling and a medium firm feel, which is best suited for those who sleep hot. Heavy sleepers, side sleepers, back sleepers, and some stomach sleepers can improve their sleep with this mattress. You can try it for 100 nights after purchase. If it’s not for you, you’ll get a full refund of your purchase price!

Silk & Snow Hybrid Mattress Construction

The Silk & Snow Hybrid Mattress uses a polyester antimicrobial cover, which is completely washable and removable. The top layers include a 1” layer of quilted cooling gel foam for better temperature control, with a 2” layer of gel memory foam for pressure relief. Underneath is a layer of pocketed coils. This layer uses between 600 and 1200 coils depending on the size of the mattress.

Silk & Snow Hybrid Mattress Features

Firmness

The Silk & Snow Hybrid Mattress is medium firm, with a layer of supportive pocket coils under layers of comforting foams. This firmness is ideal for those who need pressure relief and support, as well as those who sleep on their sides and backs. Heavier stomach sleepers can enjoy this firmness too, as the soft, pressure-relieving top layers are supported with firmer coils.

Temperature Control

This mattress also uses a layer of cooling foam, including quilted foam and gel foam. These materials help reduce the build-up of heat while you sleep, dispersing it so you stay comfortable. The pocket coils help increase airflow, working to keep you cool.

Pressure Relief

The top layers of high-density gel and quilted foams offer great pressure relief for most sleepers. Those who sleep on their sides will find that their pressure points are eased so they can sleep more comfortably.

Motion Isolation

The foam layers of this mattress help isolate motion. The pocketed coils do a great job of stopping motion where it starts and keeping motion from transferring to the other side of the bed.

Best Firmness Options in Canada: The Novosbed Mattress

Check Price at Novosbed

Customizable firmness for all sleep styles

Type: All foam

Firmness: Soft, Medium, or Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full/Double, Queen, King, California King

Sleep Trial: 120 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Best for: All sleeping types and positions

The Novosbed Mattress offers the best firmness options in Canada. Aside from the three starting firmnesses, you can choose to adjust the firmness of your mattress using Comfort+ Toppers. These toppers are available after the first 60 days of your 120 nights sleep trial. If you want to fine-tune the way your mattress feels, this mattress is the way to go. Aside from that, this mattress uses high-density, open-cell memory foam. These are some of the best materials you can find in a bed in a box mattress.

Novosbed Mattress Construction

The Novosbed Mattress has three layers of comforting foam, with a soft, washable TENCEL cover. The first layer is a next-general comfort foam. This memory foam forms to your body to provide great pressure relief, as well as providing better airflow. The second layer is a transitional memory foam that helps cradle your deepest pressure points. The support layer helps balance your weight and keeps you comfortable no matter how you sleep.

Novosbed Mattress Features

Firmness

The Novosbed Mattress is available in three basic firmness options (Soft, Medium, or Firm). You can also adjust the firmness with the addition of a Comfort+ Kit, a topper that can make your mattress softer or firmer. With those options, there are a total of 9 different firmness options available for this mattress.

Temperature Control

This mattress uses next-generation open-cell memory foam to create airflow and reduce heat. The open cells help disperse heat. If you occasionally wake up hot or sweaty during the night, this mattress can help keep you cooler.

Pressure Relief

The high-density memory foam layers help create the perfect conditions for pressure relief. No matter how you sleep, this memory foam will form to your body and reduce pressure wherever you need it.

Motion Isolation

The transitional foam layer reduces motion isolation, creating a mattress that doesn’t move much. No matter how restless your partner is, you’re unlikely to feel it on the other side of the bed. The open-cell foam also contributes to motion isolation.

Best for Pressure Relief in Canada: The Silk & Snow Mattress

Check Price at Silk & Snow

Cloud-like comfort for immediate relief

Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Sleep Trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Best for: Side sleepers, stomach sleepers, and lighter sleepers

Silk & Snow’s flagship mattress offers some of the best pressure relief on our list. The all-foam construction cradles your body, creating a comforting surface you can sink into. Layers of performance foam help reduce motion and align your body, ideal for side sleepers and stomach sleepers. You can try the Silk & Snow Mattress for 100 nights after your purchase to make sure it’s perfect for you. The high-density memory foams used in this mattress are more durable and luxurious than most of the other options on the Canadian market.

Silk & Snow Mattress Construction

The Silk & Snow Mattress uses three layers of high-density and performance foams. The cover is made of antimicrobial fabric, which prevents the growth of bacteria for a cleaner sleep. The top layer of foam is high-density gel memory foam, which reduces heat and improves durability. This layer and the second layer of transition foam work together to provide support, motion isolation, and pressure point relief. Finally, the support layer is an extremely durable polyfoam that keeps you balanced and aligned.

Silk & Snow Mattress Features

Firmness

This mattress is a medium firmness, which works well for most sleepers. Side sleepers will love the pressure relief, and stomach sleepers will enjoy the softer top layers as well. The firmer support layers provide alignment for those that need it, making this a great starting point for most sleeping positions.

Temperature Control

The cover of this mattress is extremely breathable, which helps the top layer of gel memory foam do its job. This layer draws heat away from you as you sleep so it doesn’t get warmer throughout the night. If you usually wake up sweaty or uncomfortable in the middle of the night, the way this mattress is built can make you comfortable.

Pressure Relief

The high-density memory foam layers help reduce a lot of pressure right at the top of the mattress. The transitional performance foam layer works to keep even your deepest pressure points from becoming too uncomfortable.

Motion Isolation

The Silk & Snow Mattress uses a few different motion isolation features, including the transition foam layer and the durable foundation foam. These layers help reduce the transfer of motion throughout the mattress, even when your partner is restless.

Best All-Foam Mattress in Canada: The Douglas Original Mattress

Check Price at Douglas

Comfortable, eco-conscious foam layers

Type: All foam

Firmness: Medium firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full/Double, Queen, King, California King

Sleep Trial: 120 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Best for: Side sleepers, back sleepers, and heavier sleepers

The Douglas Original Mattress is one of the best mattresses in Canada, and it’s at the top of the list when it comes to all-foam mattresses. The combination of eco-conscious alternative foams helps create a unique feel that keeps you comfortable all night long. With better pressure relief, temperature control, and motion isolation than most mattresses on the Canadian market, it’s a mattress worth trying. It’s got one of the longest sleep trials we’ve seen, too – you’ll have 120 nights to try this mattress out before committing to your purchase.

Douglas Original Mattress Construction

The Douglas Original Mattress uses layers of eco-conscious foams to create a bouncy, responsive surface that is still comfortable for most sleepers. The CoolSense cover is made with Infinitex fibres, which work to reduce heat build-up. The first layer is luxury eco-Light, a cooling gel foam made with 40% less carbon input than standard memory foam. The middle layer is Elastex foam, which creates the same feeling as natural latex without materials that could trigger allergies. Finally, a layer of support foam helps isolate motion and keep you aligned and supported – even to the edge of the mattress.

Douglas Original Mattress Features

Firmness

The Douglas Original Mattress is medium firm, meaning it’s great for most sleepers. It was designed to be usable by most sleepers, but it’s particularly suited for side and back sleepers. The firmness is also perfect for heavier sleepers, particularly heavy side sleepers and stomach sleepers.

Temperature Control

This mattress uses a CoolSense Infinitex cover as well as cooling gel foam in its top layer. Both materials increase breathability within the mattress, dispersing heat and preventing build-up as you sleep. Even the transition layer is made of Elastex, a latex alternative that doesn’t hold onto heat like more traditional foam options might.

Pressure Relief

The all-foam surface of the Douglas Original Mattress provides great pressure relief. The high-density foam top layer is luxurious and plush without providing the ‘quicksand’ feeling of memory foam. The result is a mattress that relieves your pressure points better than most standard mattresses.

Motion Isolation

Every layer of this mattress works together to isolate motion, stopping any movement in its tracks. From the top layer down to the motion isolation foam, you’ll find that you won’t feel anything at all from the other side of the bed.

Best Hybrid Mattress in Canada: The Endy Hybrid Mattress

Check Price at Endy

Zoned coils and supportive edges

Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Sleep Trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Best for: Side sleepers and stomach sleepers

The Endy Hybrid Mattress is a new take on Endy’s award-winning mattress formula, which features active motion isolation and great pressure relief. Here, those features combine with strong lumbar support from the pocket coil layer. This mattress uses great edge support and an additional layer of foam support to create a durable, comfortable mattress. It’s compatible with most foundations and bed frames, and you can test it for yourself for 100 nights risk-free after you make a purchase.

Endy Hybrid Mattress Construction

Endy’s Hybrid Mattress uses four layers of foam and coils to create a supportive, comfortable mattress. First, the quilted cover is plush and soft, extremely comfortable to the touch. The first layer of foam is open-cell Endy Comfort Foam. This proprietary foam helps promote airflow and creates a softer surface for you to sink into.

The transition foam centre layer helps relieve deeper pressure and reduce motion transfer, keeping you comfortable no matter how much your partner moves around. The coil layer is zoned, providing firmer coils in the middle of the mattress for better lumbar support. There’s also a perimeter of edge support coils. Finally, a layer of support foam helps prevent sagging and increases durability over time.

Endy Hybrid Mattress Features

Firmness

Endy’s Hybrid Mattress is medium firm, with zoned support for the middle of your body. The top layers of foam are plush and comfortable, while the coil layer provides stronger support. This firmness and construction are best for heavier sleepers, side sleepers, and back sleepers. However, some stomach sleepers may appreciate the firm support and softer top layers, too.

Temperature Control

While the coils in the support layer promote airflow, layers of cooling foam helps move heat away from you as you sleep. This creates some of the best conditions for temperature control throughout the mattress. If you sleep hot, this mattress is a great option to help you stay comfortable.

Pressure Relief

The plush top layer of foam creates some of the best conditions for great pressure relief. With strong support from below, these top layers do a great job of keeping you elevated and relieving pressure points wherever you meet the mattress.

Motion Isolation

The pocket coils in this mattress help reduce motion isolation, but the transition foam layer helps stop it in its tracks. This mattress is a great match for those who sleep light, even with partners who aren’t particularly active in their sleep.

Best Organic Mattress in Canada: The Silk & Snow Organic Mattress

Check Price at Silk & Snow

Natural and certified organic materials

Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Sleep Trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 years

Best for: Heavier sleepers, back sleepers, and side sleepers

The Silk & Snow Organic Mattress uses some of the most durable natural and organic materials to create a unique mattress. Every material used here is natural and transparent. Each part of the mattress can be traced to a specific source, so you can see where your mattress comes from. Under the layers of organic cotton, natural wool, and organic latex is a layer of zoned, pocketed coils. This mattress keeps you cool and supported, with firmer coils in the middle of the mattress to reduce strain on your body. The firm edge perimeter is helpful for those who sit near the edge of the mattress or sleep close to the edge.

Silk & Snow Organic Mattress Construction

Silk & Snow’s Organic Mattress uses layers of natural and organic materials to create a durable mattress. The cover uses certified organic cotton, which is extremely soft and breathable. The layer below is quilted wool, which is naturally fire-resistant. Because of this layer, the rest of the mattress doesn’t need to use fire-retardant chemicals. A layer of organic latex creates the transition layer, while zoned pocket coils keep you supported and comfortable. The firmer coils in the middle of the mattress create balance and increase support for your back and hips.

Silk & Snow Organic Mattress Features

Firmness

This mattress is medium firm. It uses zoned hybrid coils to create a strong support base, while firmer Dunlop latex creates one of the essential layers. It’s great for heavier sleepers or those who sleep on their back or sides.

Temperature Control

Wool has natural heat-wicking and moisture-wicking properties, protecting you from a lot of heat build-up as you sleep. The organic cotton cover is also extremely breathable. These materials, when paired with the pocket coil base, create a mattress that has better airflow and cooling properties than some standard options.

Pressure Relief

The latex and wool layers of this organic mattress create great pressure relief. The latex doesn’t sink like memory foam, so you can move around freely. For this reason, this mattress is also a great choice for those who move between positions throughout the night. However you sleep, you won’t wake up with pressure points.

Motion Isolation

Between the coil layer and the latex layer, this mattress offers good motion isolation. If you don’t wake up at every little motion, you’re unlikely to feel your partner moving around on this mattress.

Why Trust Us?

We’ve spent years examining every aspect of the sleep industry in Canada. We’ve tracked sleep trends and studies, all to provide you with the best mattresses in a box on the Canadian market. Each of the mattresses that we recommend is tested and reviewed by our team of testers, who provide detailed feedback. Their opinions cover a broad spectrum of sleeping preferences, so we know which mattresses work for more people.

Together, this data helps us compare mattresses and discover the best options for you. Sleep is incredibly important, so we want to make sure that you’re getting the best sleep possible!

Why Did We Choose These Canadian Bed in a Box Mattresses?

We chose each of the mattresses on this list for a reason. Each stood out to us in unique ways.

For example, the Silk & Snow Hybrid Mattress is the best bed in a box in Canada overall. This mattress uses pocket coils for superior support while offering better cooling options and pressure relief than some of the other mattresses we looked at.

The Novosbed Mattress offers up to 9 different firmness options including the Comfort+ topper kits. That’s more firmness options than any other mattress available on the market. The customization features make this the perfect mattress for experimenting with firmness and feel.

Meanwhile, the Silk & Snow Mattress offers amazing pressure relief. The foam layers offer a plush surface, allowing you to immediately relax into the mattress. Even if you spend all night on one side, this mattress won’t have you waking up uncomfortable.

The best all-foam mattress in Canada is the Douglas Original Mattress. It uses layers of eco-conscious foams to create a feel that mimics a mixed foam mattress without allergies or chemicals.

The Endy Hybrid Mattress features a layer of zoned, pocketed coils with edge support. The layers of comforting foam above help reduce pressure, while the coils provide the perfect level of support for most sleepers.

Finally, the Silk & Snow Organic Mattress is the best organic mattress in Canada. This mattress uses natural, sustainable materials with transparent sources. Layers of organic cotton, organic cotton, and natural wool create a mattress that helps you sleep a little easier.

Mattress Basics

Before choosing a mattress, keep these basic considerations in mind.

Mattress Types

There are only a few types of mattresses in a box on the Canadian market. Many of these are represented on our list.

Foam mattresses use one or more types of foam to create a comforting sleeping surface. They usually use multiple types of foam to create a comfortable feel. Some of the most popular types of foam to use in foam mattresses are: Memory foam. This foam contours to your body, creating a unique pressure map. It tends to hold onto heat, which is why gel and cooling memory foams are ideal for hot sleepers. Latex foam. This foam has the same cradling effects as memory foam, but it’s more responsive. If you want to be able to move around on the surface of the mattress, latex foam is the best option for you.

use one or more types of foam to create a comforting sleeping surface. They usually use multiple types of foam to create a comfortable feel. Some of the most popular types of foam to use in foam mattresses are: Hybrid mattresses use layers of pocket coils and foam to create a unique feel. It offers the great support of springs with the pressure relief of foam. Pocket coils are individually wrapped, meaning motion doesn’t transfer as well. They also help increase airflow. Soft foam and transition layers above the coil layer help the mattress remain comfortable.

use layers of pocket coils and foam to create a unique feel. It offers the great support of springs with the pressure relief of foam. Pocket coils are individually wrapped, meaning motion doesn’t transfer as well. They also help increase airflow. Soft foam and transition layers above the coil layer help the mattress remain comfortable. Innerspring mattresses are less flexible than some of the other options here, meaning you won’t find a full-spring mattress in a box. These classic mattresses feature rows of connected coils, creating a responsive and supportive surface. However, innerspring mattresses transfer more motion than other options and usually don’t last as long.

Mattress Sizes

There are six standard mattress sizes in Canada. Most mattresses come in these six standard sizes, though there are additional sizes available for some mattresses. The standard mattress sizes are:

Twin (75” x 38”)

Twin XL (80” x 38”)

Full/Double (75” x 54”)

Queen (80” x 60”)

King (80” x 76”)

California King (84” x 72”)

Twin and Twin XL mattresses are large enough to accommodate one person. All other sizes can accommodate at least two sleepers.

Mattress Firmness

The firmness of a mattress determines how it feels and how supportive it is. This is important because everyone has a different body type and sleeping position. While firmness is a personal preference, there are some general rules about which type of sleeper will enjoy each firmness level. These guidelines can provide a quick reference for those who are unsure about their preferred firmness.

Soft mattresses are better suited for lighter sleepers and stomach sleepers. Anyone who wants a cloud-like experience with limited support will enjoy softer mattresses.

Medium Soft. Medium soft mattresses are better suited for some side sleepers. Stomach sleepers might appreciate the increased support at this firmness level. That said, it’s rare to find medium-soft mattresses. Sometimes, they are called ‘medium plush’ instead.

Medium soft mattresses are better suited for some side sleepers. Stomach sleepers might appreciate the increased support at this firmness level. That said, it’s rare to find medium-soft mattresses. Sometimes, they are called ‘medium plush’ instead. Medium mattresses can work for just about any sleeping position. Lighter side sleepers usually prefer medium mattresses, as well as heavier stomach sleepers.

Medium Firm. Medium firm is the ideal mattress firmness for side sleepers and back sleepers. This is one of the most common firmnesses you’ll find because of the nearly universal feel.

Medium firm is the ideal mattress firmness for side sleepers and back sleepers. This is one of the most common firmnesses you’ll find because of the nearly universal feel. Firmer mattresses are best for heavier sleepers and back sleepers. Anyone who needs less plush comfort and more support will love a firm mattress.

Mattress Features

Now that you know what basics to look for, consider the following special features to make your sleep that much more comfortable.

Temperature Control

Do you often wake up sweating or uncomfortable? Do you find yourself overheating during the night? A mattress with temperature control materials can help you stay comfortable. Look for gel foams, aerated foams, and other cooling features. These options can help keep heat from building up under you as you sleep.

You should also look for mattresses that promote airflow, such as those with pocket coils. Airflow can help keep hot air from gathering near the top of the mattress, helping it seep away from you during the night.

Pressure Relief

Pressure relief is important for all sleepers, but especially for side sleepers and stomach sleepers. A mattress with great pressure relief will contour to your body, providing a plush sleeping surface to help you get comfortable. Even after laying on one side all night long, a mattress with great pressure relief should reduce pressure points.

Look for softer foam layers to reduce pressure points and wake up more comfortably.

Motion Isolation

If you wake up at the slightest movement from the other side of the bed, you might need a mattress with better motion isolation. Motion isolation features help keep motion on one side of the bed, preventing it from reaching you on the other side of the bed. Whether you have a restless partner or share your bed with children or pets, a mattress with motion isolation can keep you asleep all night long.

Look for softer transition layers, motion isolation support foam, and even some pocket coil layers. These options are great at reducing motion transfer throughout the mattress.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I replace my mattress in Canada?

Usually, you should replace your mattress every 7 years or so. However, you might need to replace a mattress earlier if you begin to feel that it isn’t supporting you well, or if you wake up uncomfortable.

Do bed in a box mattresses in Canada have an odour?

Bed in a box mattresses use foam layers, which can sometimes have an odour for a short time after unboxing. The off-gassing process leaves a lingering odour that usually clears after the first few days after unboxing your mattress. Make sure to place the mattress in a properly ventilated room to allow for off-gassing.

How long does it take a bed in a box to regain its shape?

After unboxing, it might take your mattress up to 48 hours to fully expand. Due to the way the mattresses are compressed to fit into the box, they can sometimes take a little longer to rise. After 48 hours, they should be their intended size.