In the business world, support for LGBTQ+ communities is on the rise, but this support must go beyond the superficiality of fleeting campaigns to be rooted in authenticity and consistency. Too often, companies settle for symbolic gestures during key periods such as Pride Month or other dedicated international days. These sporadic initiatives run the risk of appearing opportunistic in the eyes of queer communities, especially if they are not supported by consistent actions throughout the year.

LGBTQ+ communities scrutinize these campaigns with skepticism, on the lookout for the slightest missteps. They do not hesitate to voice their disapproval on social media and other public forums, thus marking their mistrust towards companies that seem to use their cause for commercial ends without real commitment.

To ensure that pro-LGBTQ+ campaigns are well received, it is crucial to involve members of the queer community in their design. A sustained commitment throughout the year not only shows a willingness to include but also a deep understanding of the issues these communities face.

Delisoft: A Model of Inclusion and Support

Delisoft stands out as a model of this inclusive approach. As the first inclusive advertising agency in Québec, it demonstrates unwavering support for queer communities. Under the enlightened leadership of Pierre-Luc Delisle, Delisoft has developed recognized expertise in the LGBTQ+ field, going far beyond simple client communications.

Delisoft’s commitment is evidenced through concrete initiatives such as supporting Montréal Pride events, creating the website for Interligne, and ongoing support for LGBTQ+ businesses and artists, thus proving that inclusion is at the heart of its philosophy.

Delisoft does not limit itself to sporadic campaigns: it lives inclusion daily, with staff members who are LGBTQ+, from diverse cultural backgrounds, and neuroatypical. This perfectly illustrates how an organization can foster global inclusion and grow as an entity.

For businesses that aspire to a truly impactful online presence, Conception site web Delisoft offers not only unparalleled digital visibility but also a partnership steeped in values of authenticity and inclusion.

Partnering with Delisoft Means Choosing Authenticity

Partnering with Delisoft means choosing a partner that understands the importance of visibility and recognition for marginalized communities. It means choosing a company that knows inclusion is not just a matter of social responsibility but also a smart and respectful business strategy. By turning to Delisoft for , organizations commit to a path of growth while supporting a just and necessary cause.

The time has come for businesses to take a cue from Delisoft: to act for LGBTQ+ communities with sincerity and commitment, not just for one month but every day of the year. This is how we build a more inclusive and fair business world.