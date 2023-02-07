Annual Snowshoe Race at Summerstown Trails

Summerstown, ON – The Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) are happy to announce that they will be organizing their annual Snowshoe Race this coming Saturday, February 11.

The annual Summerstown Forest Dion Snowshoe Race (7.7 km) is part of the Dion Ontario Snowshoe Running Series which is held in various locations in Eastern Ontario and will be the fourth race of the season for the race Series. In addition to local runners, this race attracts runners from the Ottawa, Kingston and Montreal areas.

Race director, Gilles Parisien, is very pleased with the number of registrations so far, hoping that more local runners will come out and fill in the field. “The course takes participants through varied terrain, through conifers, hardwood and even swamp areas. And all of this over the rolling terrain of the Summerstown Forest. It’s a great experience” said Gilles, himself an experienced snowshoe race runner.

As was the case in the last few years, a second shorter race will be offered at the same time: the Summerstown Forest Challenge Race (4.4 km); this shorter race is designed to attract more local recreational runners and younger racers. Participants in both races are usually split evenly between male and female runners.

“The trails are in great shape. The base is firm and the expected mild weather during the days preceding the race will not affect them,” added FOTST President Vic Leroux.

The start of both races is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 11. Race director Gilles Parisien declared the Summerstown Trails course to be one of the best in the race series.

For more information and to register for the race, please visit the FOTST website at www.summerstowntrails.com.