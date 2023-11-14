Budweiser repeats as Cornwall Men’s Flag Football Champions

Budweiser claimed their second Cornwall Men’s Flag Football League title in as many years, as they defeated the league’s regular season champs, CrossFit Cornwall, by a score of 24-0.

Budweiser got on the scoresheet first with a chip shot field goal from rookie kicker, Matt Longchamps. Longchamps later hauled in the Bud’s first touchdown of the game, to put them up 10-0, off a beautifully placed ball by quarterback, Thor Grant. Grant, who returned to the team just a few weeks prior, after recovering from shoulder surgery, gave the team a much-needed boost throughout the playoffs. The QB tandem of Grant & Brian O’Neill, the league’s eventual playoff MVP, proved too tough for CrossFit’s defense, as they piled it on in the second half. O’Neill dished a perfect ball up the middle of the field for pay dirt to center, Jordan Amelotte. Alan Wheeler later closed out the scoring with a magnificent diving catch in the back corner of the endzone, courtesy of Grant. Longchamps added 3 extra points during the tilt.

The story of the game however, was Budweiser’s stout defense, which allowed zero points to the league’s highest scoring offense. The team seemed to key in on CrossFit’s star quarterback, Clark Veenstra, limiting his legs and forcing him to throw the ball downfield. Rusher, Matt Genier, provided consistent pressure and secured 3 sacks throughout the game. Austin MacKay, who plays on both sides of the ball and is coined the team’s workhorse, intercepted Veenstra 3 times. Brandon Picken also added a red zone interception in the second half.

Budweiser credits their success to gameplan preparation and guys’ willingness to play for one another. “We have a tightknit group of men, who love this sport. We make commitments twice-weekly for a two and a half month season. Winning this trophy is the cherry on-top of us having some fun together”, expressed Budweiser team rep, Brandon Picken.

The league held their annual awards banquet, following the game, at league sponsor Boston Pizza. Regular season award recipients were: Nathan Pataky (Sportsmanship), Ethan Adrian (Rookie), Sam Hutchingame (Offensive MVP), Austin MacKay (Defensive MVP), & Eric Bowman (League MVP). Playoff hardware winners were: Jordan Amelotte (Offensive MVP), Matt Genier (Defensive MVP), & Brian O’Neill (MVP). The league also inducted four new members into their Hall of Fame: Kevin Larin (Player), Steve Seguin (Player), Fred Bowman (Builder), & Brian Tardiff (Builder). A big thank you goes out to league executive, referees, and individual team sponsors (CrossFit Cornwall, Budweiser, Campeau Insurance, Stolli, Goons, Wills, & Wheeler & Munro Real Estate).

The CMFFL continues to thrive as one of Cornwall’s longest standing men’s recreational sports leagues. Individuals interested in joining the league can reach league executive or team representatives via the league’s Facebook page.