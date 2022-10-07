Cornwall-Born Madison Grant Heads to New Zealand for Rugby World Cup

October 7, 2022 — Changed at 12 h 46 min on October 6, 2022
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
Madison Grant, who was born in Cornwall, Ontario and now lives in Victoria, British Columbia, will be playing against Japan in the upcoming Game 1 match for the Rugby World Cup. The game takes place on October 8, 2022, at 10:15pm ET and can be watched live on TSN 1, TSN.ca and on the TSN app.

“Been dreaming of this moment since the beginning. Thank you to everyone who has supported my rugby journey over the years. World Cup bound,” Madison shared on Facebook when the Senior Women’s 15 roster was announced this summer.

Grant grew up in Cornwall, moving across the country in 2017 at the age of 16 to train with the Rugby Canada 7s program in Langley, British Columbia. At the time, she had her sights set on competing in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

Since leaving town, Grant has become a star in Women’s Rugby and has been compared to world-class rugby players like Portia Woodman. In 2018 she played at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and the Hokkaido 7s in Japan with the Maple Leafs, before taking on the CAN-AM Series in 2019.

In 2019, Madison returned to Ontario to study at Ottawa University and joined the Gee-Gees Women’s Rugby team, earning herself the title of 2019 RSEQ Rookie of the Year. In 2021, she earned the titles 2021 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and 2021 RSEQ First Team All-Star.

Go Team Canada!

