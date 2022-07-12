Generations Park Hosts Bike Rodeo

AKWESASNE – On Wednesday, Ohiarihkó:wa/July 6th, a Bike Rodeo was held at the Travis Solomon Memorial Lacrosse Box and pavilion located at Generations Park. The event took place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and offered something for people of all ages — from a helmet fitting to bicycle repairs for anyone who needed help maintaining their bikes.

A raffle was held at the family event for some lucky winners to select a donated bicycle of their choosing. The event also featured an obstacle skills course in the lacrosse box and a helmet demonstration to provide youth with the tools needed to practice good bicycle safety.

“It’s always appreciated when great businesses and people come forward and donate back to the community,” shared Jessica Ayotte, SRMT Health Promotion and Planning Program Manager. She added, “Thank you to all the local businesses who graciously donated the bicycles for the Bike Rodeo.” A huge Niawen:kowa/Thank you very much to Tarbell Management Group, Rez Riders BMX, Whole Shots Bikes, SRMT Health Promotion & Planning Program, Early Learning Center, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, Tekanikonrahwa:kon Wholistic Health & Wellness, A/CDP Program, Iakwa’shatste Youth Fitness, and Let’s Get Healthy Program for supporting this event.