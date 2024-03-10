RRCA’s 51st Annual Raisin River Canoe Race set for April 13

Registration is now open for the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) 51st Raisin River Canoe Race, set to take place on Saturday, April 13. The Canoe Race is one of the longest in eastern Ontario, challenging hundreds of participants to paddle through a 30-kilometre racecourse from St. Andrews West in South Stormont to Williamstown in South Glengarry while being cheered on by enthusiastic shoreline supporters. The wildly popular annual RRCA event has become a rite of spring for both residents and visitors to the area.

“It’s hard to believe the Race has been going on for over half a century,” says RRCA Canoe Race Coordinator, Lissa Deslandes. “The Raisin River is such a vital part of our area’s natural environment and history. It’s great to see it bring the community together to spend time outdoors and engage in friendly competition.”

The Canoe Race is always held during the spring melt, when water levels on the Raisin River are high and flows are favourable. Contestants get a front-row seat to the beauty of the Raisin River and surrounding landscape, as the river’s racecourse meanders through agricultural lands, villages, rapids, and forests. As in 2023, the race is taking place on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday.

New this year, participants will have the opportunity to book a free shuttle service when they register for the race to help them travel between the start and finish lines. The shuttle will be making three trips throughout the day: one in the morning, at 9 a.m. from the starting line to the finish line, and two in the afternoon, at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. from the finish line to the starting line.

To participate in this year’s race, pre-registration is required through the RRCA’s website at rrca.on.ca/CanoeRace. The public is encouraged to check the RRCA’s social media channels, monthly newsletter, and website for upcoming Race details and announcements. Businesses and organizations looking to sponsor this year’s Canoe Race can contact Lissa Deslandes at (613) 938-3611 ext. 237 or Lissa.Deslandes@rrca.on.ca.

For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.