SJSS Panthers with 17th Annual Bishop Cup

March 13, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on March 7, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
SJSS Panthers with 17th Annual Bishop Cup
Ryder Starblanket (SJSS), Rev. Theodore Nnorom, and Drew Anderson (HT) at the ceremonial puck drop. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – The 17th Annual Bishop Cup, held at the Cornwall Civic Complex on March 6, 2024, saw the St. Joseph’s (SJSS) Panthers emerge victorious over the Holy Trinity (HT) Falcons with a score of 5-3. The hockey match was a charitable event, with both CDSBEO high schools rallying to raise funds for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank.

The Falcons led 2-1 going into the third period, but the Panthers made a stunning comeback to clinch the win. The Buster Awards went to Chase Varrin (HT) and AJ Alejandrino (SJSS), while the MVP awards were presented to Parker Sauve (HT) and Wyatt Warner (SJSS).

“Beyond the hockey game, it’s about supporting the St. Vincent de Paul food bank. The boys get to play hockey, and we get to raise money for a good cause, so it’s a win-win,” said Panthers Assistant Coach and SJSS teacher Corey Fleury.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Colts Blank Jr. Senators 5-0 on March 7
Sports

Colts Blank Jr. Senators 5-0 on March 7

Cornwall, Ontario - In a dominant performance, the Cornwall Colts shut out the Ottawa Jr. Senators with a 5-0 victory in a Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) matchup at the…

RRCA’s 51st Annual Raisin River Canoe Race set for April 13
Sports

RRCA’s 51st Annual Raisin River Canoe Race set for April 13

Registration is now open for the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) 51st Raisin River Canoe…