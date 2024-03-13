SJSS Panthers with 17th Annual Bishop Cup

Cornwall, Ontario – The 17th Annual Bishop Cup, held at the Cornwall Civic Complex on March 6, 2024, saw the St. Joseph’s (SJSS) Panthers emerge victorious over the Holy Trinity (HT) Falcons with a score of 5-3. The hockey match was a charitable event, with both CDSBEO high schools rallying to raise funds for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank.

The Falcons led 2-1 going into the third period, but the Panthers made a stunning comeback to clinch the win. The Buster Awards went to Chase Varrin (HT) and AJ Alejandrino (SJSS), while the MVP awards were presented to Parker Sauve (HT) and Wyatt Warner (SJSS).

“Beyond the hockey game, it’s about supporting the St. Vincent de Paul food bank. The boys get to play hockey, and we get to raise money for a good cause, so it’s a win-win,” said Panthers Assistant Coach and SJSS teacher Corey Fleury.