The Quebec/Ontario Challenge at Cornwall Motor Speedway!

Cornwall, Ont – The Quebec-Ontario Challenge was at Cornwall Motor Speedway for the second of five races for both the Restaurant Le Grinder 358-Modified and Lussier Chevrolet/DRIVR Academy Sportsman.

Local runners showed the way around in the 60-lap Grinder Restaurant Quebec-Ontario Modified Challenge as Carey Terrance was the early lead over Gage Morin, Terrance set the pace as Morin was able to use a restart to pass the 66X driver using the high lane, while Morin was in front, Chris Raabe made a charge to the front from his 8th starting position and battle hard for the second spot with Corey Wheeler and Terrance while Mat Williamson cracked the top 5 at the halfway mark from his 12th starting spot. Morin made no errors and captured a first win in 2022 over Raabe, Wheeler, Williamson and Terrance.

A similar scenario was in play in the Quebec-Ontario Sportsman Challenge presented by Lussier Chevrolet/DRIVR Academy as series points leader Gabriel Cyr took the lead from the front row, Cyr was looking strong in front as Thomas Cook and Tyler Givogue made some solid attempts to get by Cyr as all three drivers exchanged the lead, Cyr was able to bring back his #94 machine to the top and captured a first win in Cornwall this season remained undefeated in the Quebec-Ontario Challenge. Givogue, Ryan Stabler, Shane Pecore and Samuel Charland, completed the top 5.

After 2 events completed, David Hebert has a 7-point lead over Steve Bernier, with this third place finish, Corey Wheeler is solid in third with points over Yan Bussiere and Gage Morin. In the Sportsman, Gabriel Cyr has a good 24-point edge over Shane Pecore and Ryan Stabler comes in third over Gorden Clair and Donovan Lussier.

The Challenge takes a break in August to come back strong in September with a back to back at RPM Speedway and Autodrome Drummond on September 9 and 10. For more details on the series, please visit the Facebook page of the series under https://www.facebook.com/DefiQuebecOntarioChallenge.

Modified Feature 60 Laps

M16-Gage Morin[2]; 01-Chris Raabe[8]; 47S-Corey Wheeler[4]; 6-Mat Williamson[12]; 66X-Carey Terrance[1]; 96-JF Corriveau[13]; 25*-Steve Bernier[16]; 1-David Hebert[11]; 23-Joey Ladouceur[24]; 18J-Louis Jackson Jr[7]; 151-Brian McDonald[20]; 1C-Mario Clair[18]; 21-Yan Bussiere[14]; 91-Felix Roy[19]; 124-Luke Whitteker[9]; 13-Kevin Hamel[5]; 44-Jonathan Ferguson[6]; 88-Lee Ladouceur[10]; 66M-Corbin Millar[21]; 26C-Luke Carleton[3]; 79-Maxime Plante[17]; 66-Kyle Dingwall[15]; 63-Chris Herbison[22]; R70-Ryan Arbuthnot[25]; 31JR-Tommy Jock Jr[23]

Sportsman Feature 40 Laps