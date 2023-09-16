Tickets now on sale for Shorty Jenkins Classic

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic, a popular World Curling Tour event featuring some of the world’s top curling teams.

Hosted at the Cornwall Curling Centre, the Shorty Jenkins Classic will kick off on Wednesday, September 20th and continue through the week, culminating with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday, September 24th.

The men’s and women’s rosters for the event reads like a virtual who’s who in the curling world. The men’s side features names like Epping, Howard, Gushue and Edin while the women’s competition features Tirinzoni, Jones, Inglis and many more.

Cornwall’s own Mat Camm is also a regular at the tournament as a member of Team Epping.

“We are very excited for the return of this premier event here in my hometown. The strength of the competitors that this event attracts is invaluable in our pursuit of ranking points, helping us to qualify for the Brier and the next Olympic Trials,” said Camm, who serves as Vice on Team Epping. “We hope to see everyone in the stands supporting us as we try to win the Shorty Classic for the third time.”

Get your tickets!

Tickets for the Shorty Jenkins Classic are now available via Eventbrite online.

Click here to purchase tickets online

Please note additional service fees apply for online purchases.

Tickets will also be available at the door during the event.

Additional information

The AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Curling Classic is one of the longest running professional curling events in Canada and features one of the highest combined purses. It was not held from 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic. This will be the 24th year for the Shorty Jenkins Curling Classic and the sixth year being held in Cornwall. The bonspiel is named in honour of Shorty Jenkins, who was widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential ice makers in the sport of curling.

For additional information and updates on the tournament, please visit the Shorty Jenkins Classic Facebook page.