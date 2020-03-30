Kinsmen Pizza Party Now Cancelled

CORNWALL, Ontario – Its official, the Kinsmen annual Pizza Party is now cancelled for this year.

Kinsmen Club members and the Pizza Party Committee decided to cancel the event planned for March 27 and it was postponed but the decision to cancel was made with the ongoing COVID-19.

“All indicators point to the threat from COVID-19 over the next few months, and we have to follow the law and with restrictions now in place and concerns from the public , the event has been cancelled,” said Kinsmen Club President Rob McIntosh. “The organization has been contacting everyone that bought a ticket and will refund. If a new event is planned this year it will be advertised. All associations that were to receive money from the event will still get a cheque. We will find a way in our budget to make sure those that need will receive”.