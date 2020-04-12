SNC issues flood watch for St. Lawrence River

April 12, 2020 — Changed at 18 h 52 min on April 12, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
SNC issues flood watch for St. Lawrence River
The St. Lawrence River near Pointe Maligne in Cornwall.

ONTARIO – The South Nation Conservation Authority (SNC) has issued a Flood Watch for the St. Lawrence River.

The SNC explained that they were issuing the watch due to the coming rain and wind, forecasted to begin Sunday evening, on top of the unusually high water levels for this time of year.

“According to the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board, Lake Ontario’s water levels are above average for this time of year and will continue to rise this week as a result of the weather forecast,” the SNC statement reads. “Continuing high inflows from Lake Erie into Lake Ontario means that Lake Ontario will continue its seasonal rise and may remain near seasonal highs for the next several weeks. Outflows from Lake Ontario continue to be maximized to the extent possible.”

Water levels along the St. Lawrence River are at the same point where they were in 2017 at this time of year. The 2017 season saw widespread flooding along the St. Lawrence River west of Cornwall and SD&G.

Current water levels are 47 cm above the seasonal average.

The SNC has issued the following guidelines for the duration of the Flood Watch.

  • Ensuring sump pump is clear, in good working condition and has a backwater valve on it.
  • Portable backup generator and pump.
  • Ensuring downspouts are clear and the outlet is at least 3 m from
    the dwelling.
  • Removing or securing items that might float away as flows increase.
  • Removing valuable items from basements or lower floors that could be subject to flooding.
  • Keep emergency phone numbers handy.
  • Familiarize yourself with your municipality’s emergency preparedness plan.

The Flood Watch is in effect until April 17.

