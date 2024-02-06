Save The River Staff Promotion

February 6, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 22 min on February 1, 2024
Provided by Save the River
Save The River Staff Promotion
Caryn Clements

Save The River (STR), the 45-year-old environmental watchdog for the St. Lawrence River, recently promoted a staff member.

Caryn Clements has been promoted from Office Coordinator to Office Manager. Caryn began her work at Save The River in February of 2022 and works closely with the Board of Directors, committee members, and staff to facilitate programs, projects, information flow – and so much more.

Ms. Clements grew up in New York state and enjoys exploring the North Country and Adirondacks and sharing her conservation passion through her various volunteering efforts with The Antique Boat Museum, The Wild Center and the Adirondack Mountain Club. After a 20 year career in office administration in real estate development and construction in Atlanta, Georgia, she made the permanent move to Wellesley Island in 2021 after spending  every summer on the River for the last 20 years.

As Office Manager, Ms. Clements will continue her duties assisting the our team with its administrative needs while working to further expand Save The River’s mission of stewardship to restore, preserve and protect the Upper St. Lawrence River.

