Chamber of Commerce, Cornwall, Ontario

COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Cornwall

April 24, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on April 24, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cornwall has risen to 14 according to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

This is an increase of three during the week of April 24.

In the United Counties of SD&G, there are currently 16 confirmed cases, with another 48 in the United Counties of Prescott-Russell, bringing the total number in the EOHU region to 78.

Of those 78 patients, three have been hospitalized with two of those in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Cornwall, and 36 cases have been resolved. There have been no reported deaths due to COVID-19 in the region.

There have been over 1,600 COVID-19 tests done in the EOHU region as of Friday, April 24.

In an update to the media on Thursday, April 23, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU said that while he was hopeful there would not be a further increase of cases in Cornwall, it would not be unexpected if there were due to the areas density.

During his daily conference call with the media on Friday, April 24, Dr. Roumeliotis said that numbers in Prescott-Russell will increase by eight over the weekend after the results of eight individuals tested at a nursing home in Plantagenet came back positive late Friday afternoon.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall COVID-19 assessment centre opens today
COVID-19 News

Cornwall COVID-19 assessment centre opens today

CORNWALL, Ontario - The first COVID-19 assessment centre has opened in Cornwall as of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 2. The centre…

Cornwall Food Basics employee tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 News

Cornwall Food Basics employee tests positive for COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a release to the media on Saturday, April 18, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) confirmed that an employee…

COVID-19 case at St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case at St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus

CORNWALL, Ontario - In an email to staff and students on Sunday, March 15, St. Lawrence College President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt…

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce