Sexual Assault charges made in separate incidents

Cornwall, ON – A 57-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 28th, 2020 and charged with assault and sexual assault. It is alleged during an argument in July 2019 the woman assaulted her partner and on March 1st, 2020 she sexually assaulted her partner and police were contacted to investigate. On May 28th, 2020 the woman was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on September 1st, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim.

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 28th, 2020 and charged with assault and sexual assault. It is alleged on May 24th, 2020 the youth assaulted and sexually assaulted another youth known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 28th, 2020 the youth attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Shelby Richmire, 35 of Cornwall was arrested on May 28th, 2020 and charged with mischief and breach of probation for not residing at an approved address, not notifying probation of a change of address and for failing to keep the peace. She was also charged with breach of a release order far failing to reside at a specified address. It is alleged on May 28th, 2020 the woman damaged a door at someone’s residence and police were contacted to investigate. She was taken into custody and found to be in breach of her conditions. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

