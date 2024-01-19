Cornwall Police Blotter

ASSAULT CAUSE BODILY HARM, UTTERING THREATS, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, and charged with the following:

Three counts assault cause bodily harm

Two counts domestic assault

Two counts uttering threats cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats damage or injure animal

Uttering threats damage property

Forcible confinement

It is alleged the man choked his girlfriend on three occasions and assaulted her on two other occasions. It is also alleged he threatened to kill the woman and her dog, threatened to damage her property and prevented the woman from leaving the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 17, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

UTTERING THREATS, SEXUAL ASSAULT, DOMESTIC MISCHIEF, INJURE ANIMALS

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Long Sault man was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, and charged with the following:

Three counts uttering threats cause death or bodily harm

Sexual assault

Domestic mischief

Two counts of injuring an animal

It is alleged the man threatened to kill his girlfriend and specific relatives on three separate occasions. It is also alleged he sexually assaulted her and damaged property in the residence. Furthermore, it is alleged he caused harm to the woman’s dog on two separate occasions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 17, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, and charged with assault. It is alleged on Jan. 15, 2024, the youth assaulted an individual known to her at school. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 18, 2024, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Criminal Act.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on Jan. 15, 2024, the youth assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Jan. 17, 2024, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Justice Criminal Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Hunter Menard, 31, of Hawkesbury, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the man was scheduled to attend court on Feb. 16, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Jan. 17, 2024, the man was located by the Ontario Provincial Police, taken into custody, and turned over to members of the CPS. The warrant was executed and the man was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – James MacFarlane, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, on the strength of several outstanding warrants:

It is alleged the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints on Nov. 16, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged the man was scheduled to attend court on Dec. 19, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on Dec. 27, 2023, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged the man was scheduled to attend court on Dec. 28, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on Dec. 28, 2023, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on Dec. 30, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, he attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged on Jan. 6, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and not attend a specific Second Street East business. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, he was bound by a second probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged the man attended the business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

It is alleged from Nov. 15, 2023, to Jan. 10, 2024, the man failed to report by phone to a probation officer, attend and actively participate in all assessment, counselling or rehabilitation programs as directed by the probation officer, and report in person to a probation officer. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Jan. 17, 2024, the man was located and the warrants were executed. He was held for a bail hearing.