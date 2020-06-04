LETTER TO THE EDITOR: As a police officer, I’m upset, I’m angry, I’m sorry!

As most of you are doing, I’ve been watching in disbelief and horror with everything that has been happening in the US (and now spilling over into Canada) over the past week. I haven’t commented. I’ve been taking it in, listening, observing. As a police officer, trying to remain open minded and neutral and properly assess the situation to the best of my ability is how I was trained. Also as the President of a Police Union, looking at it from a different lense and not be quick to pass judgement but to stand up for rights and processes.

Like many of you, it’s been an emotional struggle to watch, everything, very uncomfortable, sad.

To the family of George Floyd, my deepest and most sincerest sympathies. This should not of happened and as a Police officer, I’m upset, I’m angry, I’m sorry!

Now the aftermath and fallout from this. As much as there is a lot that has gone bad, I am seeing some positives. I’m seeing people coming together, communicating, protesting and expressing themselves responsibly, raising awareness to their concerns. I see individual Police officers and Police leaders stepping out of their comfort zones and addressing the issues and shortcomings head on and making efforts. I see the overwhelming majority of good in policing rising up to an incredibly difficult situation/issue and talk about it publicly during very trying and stressful times. This must continue. We all must be a part of it, the right way. We all must listen to each other. We all must begin to understand each others problems so we all can work on fixing things TOGETHER.

For those who say nothing has changed, I disagree. A lot has changed over time, let’s at least agree on that. Over the past century there have been so many positive strides forward relating to blatant racism in our society. Don’t get me wrong though, there is still much more to be done. I’m simply saying, we need to acknowledge the achievements and continue the progress without becoming complacent or forgetting the lessons history has taught us either. We also can’t supersede our systems in place to hold people accountable for their actions. They were created to be fair, neutral, and protect us, or at least those are the intentions. Is it perfect? No…its progress though.

The officers involved in George Floyd’s death are all being held accountable for their actions, or lack thereof. Though that accountability is extremely important, it is also important that they be provided a fair and impartial judicial process as would be granted to anyone who is facing such charges. Not allowing this would be taking us back 100+ years when the mob would have someone executed before sundown. That is not the way, we know that. There already has been consequences for their action or inaction and now justice is also beginning to take place.

Meanwhile, peacefully expressing our outrage and anger over this should be expected and is everyone’s right. Speak up, demand change, expect better from us all. To those who are capitalizing on this tragedy by causing damage, looting stores, burning down buildings and Police stations, you are criminals and no better than the officers accused in George Floyd’s death. You are causing harm and death to innocent hardworking people and creating even more vulnerable and dangerous communities for everyone. You are not protesting or working toward finding a solution, you are making things worse. Your selfishness in taking advantage of this situation and your deliberate disregard for humanity will come at a cost for you and your family/friends, and I’m not only meaning financial.

Some have spoken out saying that the looting and general destruction is not cool but that the burning down of police stations is okay. Is it? One bad cop (and a few who were complacent) and now we need to burn it down when the vast majority of cops are good decent people of all races and origins who are from the communities they work in. They are doing what they can to make their communities better, safer, stronger yet are now a target. If someone in your home committed a horrible crime, would you want the community to show up and burn it to the ground even though everyone else in your home are good decent hardworking people?! Would you want to be painted with the same brush as the bad apple? NO.

We must allow justice to happen the right way. We must also demand better of ourselves, our community, our leaders, our systems…..and yes, definitely our police officers! We must do it TOGETHER by listening to each other and better understanding how it all fits together and works. We can’t condone or justify acts of vandalism or violence “because we’re mad”. This will only further delay the forward momentum we all want to achieve.

To my brothers and sisters in policing, these are difficult times involuntarily cast on us. We must rise above this and become stronger and better because of it. We owe it to our communities and the responsibility we have in wearing the trusted badge. I chose this line of work in order to best serve my community…all of it and EVERYONE in it. Policing has its challenges but I knew that going in. I am committed to proudly doing my part to making things better wherever and whenever I can.

Stay safe everyone!

Sgt. Dave MacLean,

CPA President