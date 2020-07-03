Cornwall man charged with human trafficking

CORNWALL, Ontario – Christopher Smith, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on July 2, 2020 and charged with the following:

Human trafficking

Material benefit resulting from human trafficking

Material benefit from sexual services

It is alleged between August 2019 to June 2020, the man had been trafficking a female victim and an investigation ensued. On July 2, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or other incidents of human trafficking are encouraged to contact 613-933-5000 ext. 2404 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.