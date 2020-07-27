Charges laid in South Stormont break-in

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On July 20, 2020, at approximately 7:34 a.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in progress in South Stormont Township.
Investigation indicated that the culprits entered the residence and were confronted by the homeowner. The suspects fled the residence. Police located the suspects a short distance away.
Sarah BOMBARDIER (age 27) of Cornwall, Ontario was located and arrested and is charged with;
– Break and Enter – commit indictable offence
– Possession property obtained by crime – under $5000
– Fail to comply with conditions of a Probation Order
Ryan FENN (age 22) of Cornwall, Ontario was located and arrested and is charged with;
– Break and Enter – commit indictable offence
– Possession property obtained by crime – under $5000
– Fail to comply with conditions of a Undertaking
– Possession of break in instruments
Justin WATTERS-LALONDE (age 27) of Cornwall, Ontario was located and arrested and is charged with;
– Break and Enter – commit indictable offence
– Possession property obtained by crime – under $5000
– Uttering threats