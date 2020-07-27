Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Charges laid in South Stormont break-in

July 27, 2020 — Changed at 20 h 53 min on July 26, 2020
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG (Shawna O'Neill photo).

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On July 20, 2020, at approximately 7:34 a.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in progress in South Stormont Township.

Investigation indicated that the culprits entered the residence and were confronted by the homeowner. The suspects fled the residence. Police located the suspects a short distance away.

Sarah BOMBARDIER (age 27) of Cornwall, Ontario was located and arrested and is charged with;

–             Break and Enter – commit indictable offence

–             Possession property obtained by crime – under $5000

–             Fail to comply with conditions of a Probation Order

Ryan FENN (age 22) of Cornwall, Ontario was located and arrested and is charged with;

–             Break and Enter – commit indictable offence

–             Possession property obtained by crime – under $5000

–             Fail to comply with conditions of a Undertaking

–             Possession of break in instruments

Justin WATTERS-LALONDE (age 27) of Cornwall, Ontario was located and arrested and is charged with;

–             Break and Enter – commit indictable offence

–             Possession property obtained by crime – under $5000

–             Uttering threats

