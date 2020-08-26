CPS warns of CERB related fraud

CORNWALL, Ontario – According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, since the Government of Canada launched the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), it has become the subject of a number of scams.

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) would like to warn residents about COVID-19-related scams being reported in the Cornwall area. In recent reports, fraudsters are using stolen information to access Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) accounts and are changing direct deposit information, without the account holder’s knowledge. Once the information is changed, the fraudsters apply for the CERB, and receive the funding through the revised direct deposit account.

Citizens are urged to check the direct deposit credentials on their online Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) accounts and consider updating their password. Citizens should also regularly check their financial accounts to ensure there has been no fraudulent activity.

If you access your CRA account and see that information has been changed or you are unable to access your account due to the password being changed by someone other than yourself:

· contact the CRA immediately to have the information rectified at 1-800-959-8281 or online

· get a credit check with both of these agencies:

– Equifax or 1-800-465-7166

– TransUnion

For more information on COVID-19-related scams and other forms of fraud, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.