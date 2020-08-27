Beyond 21 continues to seek support as new home takes shape

CORNWALL, Ontario – The COVID-19 pandemic has created difficult challenges for governments, schools, businesses, and even individuals to overcome, but one sector that has faced a unique set of obstacles has been the non-profit sector.

These organizations are often important parts of support structures relied upon by various members of the community. They often rely on fundraising events to keep their operations running, but the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for donors and for finding appropriate events to hold.

One of these organizations is Beyond 21, which is dedicated to support adults with developmental disabilities who have aged out of the school system at the age of 21.

Tish Humphries, President of Beyond 21 explained that in addition to the difficulties being faced by all non-profits during this pandemic, Beyond 21 is also in the relatively unique position of being in the midst of a capital campaign.

That campaign has been dedicated towards funding Beyond 21’s new home at 1924 Pitt St.

When the capital campaign first launched in May of 2019 the building was an empty shell. The work done over the course of the year by Grant-Marion Construction, and volunteers and supporters has transformed the 8,000 sq. ft. building and given it new life.

The new Beyond 21 centre now has a kitchen fully stocked with two fridges, two stoves and two dishwashers. When the centre opens, cook Margaret McCormick will be making lunches and snacks from scratch. The kitchen will also serve as a learning opportunity for participants.

Also added has been a fireplace in the common area provided by Walker Climate Care, rocking chairs from Emard Lumber, beautiful art from Sheila Gatien and more.

The centre also has an arts & crafts room, barrier free washroom, and a large recreation room.

Behind the centre, there is a greenspace for participants to enjoy which in future will have a small garden to support the kitchen.

The capital campaign and the centre have come a long way, but there is still much to do, and progress has been frustrated by the pandemic.

Due to the inability to have in person fundraising events, Beyond 21 has taken different approaches, such as holding a successful Catch the Ace fundraiser, which will be returning in the fall, and selling a cookbook with local partners.

The challenges continue however. Beyond 21 had hoped to have their participants in their new home by this summer, but the pandemic not only slowed fundraising, but delayed construction as well.

Humphries explained that Beyond 21 is applying for grants with the Ontario Trillium Foundation, but even if that is successful, that money will not be available until December.

Despite these challenges, Beyond 21 has continued to support its participants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many participants have felt isolated through all of this and we feel for the families too that have had no respite,” said Humphries.

During the pandemic, Beyond 21 has been holding one hour Zoom sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with their participants. The sessions include a general check-in on their participants well being as well as special guest speakers who have addressed a variety of topics.

For those who were not able to participate in the Zoom calls, Beyond 21’s summer student went to the homes of participants and had “porch visits”, to check on them, talk about their interests, and what they have been up to so far this summer.

“We are looking forward to a new vision and doing things that are fun and exciting when are participants come back,” Humphries said.

She explained that before the winter Beyond 21 hoped to hold an open house to show the great work done at their new home to the community. Beyond 21 also hopes to have private sessions with participants and their families to help coordinate what to expect when the new centre opens under these pandemic conditions.

Throughout all of this, Humphries has been thankful for the support of the community, in addition to art, cabinets, chairs, and time, supporters have continued to donate money and other items, including a new flag and flagpole donated by the Lancaster Legion.

“We certainly wouldn’t be here without all of the donations that got us up to this point,” she said. “I couldn’t believe the donations that have come in during these difficult times. It is so heartwarming.”

Beyond 21 continues to ask for public support. Donations can be made online or by cheque. More information on donating can be found here.