Shop local at Glengarry Pioneer Museum’s Christmas Auction fundraiser

DUNVEGAN, Ontario – It has been a year where very few traditional in-person events could be had, leaving organizations who run those events to find creative ways to make up the difference. The Glengarry Pioneer Museum is rising to the challenge with an online Christmas Auction.

The auction will feature a variety of local crafters with the goal of not only generating much needed funds for the museum, but also promoting shopping local.

“By using our broad community network, we hope viewers will be reminded to seek out these artisans that do not often have storefronts,” said Curator, Jennifer Black.

The online auction will open at noon on Friday, Nov. 20 and will run for two weeks. The online auction will feature locally sourced goods including pottery, painting, luxurious knitwear, felted ornaments, woodworking, ironwork, jewelry, honey, maple syrup and more.

Items featured in the auction will have details on their producers as well as links to associated Facebook pages, or Etsy accounts. The auction will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 4 and winners will be contacted to arrange a time to pick up their items at the museum or to arrange shipment.

“As the temperatures drop and Christmas shopping moves more towards the top of your ‘to-do’ list, the museum hopes you can do some from the comfort of your own home, but also support local,” reads a statement from the Glengarry Pioneer Museum.

For more information and to find the auction: go to www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca or call the museum at 613-527-5230.