Cogeco experiencing widespread outage Tuesday morning

UPDATE FROM COGECO Jan. 5 1/5/2021 1:03 p.m.: (1/2) We are currently experiencing an outage causing intermittent to no internet service.

We have taken steps to mitigate the issue & improve quality of service although not fully resolved. You may still have intermittent internet connection or no service at this time.

– Tristan

(2/2) Our technicians and engineers are working diligently to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconveniences this situation may cause.

– Tristan

CORNWALL, Ontario – If you are reading this on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, you likely are not an internet customer of Cogeco, and if you are, you are probably reading this with the data on your phone.

This comes as Cogeco Connexion is experiencing a widespread outage. Seaway News has heard reports of users without internet in Cornwall, Ingleside, Brockville, and even as far as North Bay according to a report from The North Bay Nugget.

The Cogeco Connexion Twitter account first made a statement about the outage a little after 10:30 a.m.

“Dear customers, Please, note that we are investigating an issue impacting our Internet services. Our technicians are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconveniences it may cause. – Tristan” the Tweet reads.

This outage comes one day after many workers and students across the province return to school and work in a remote setting due to the province-wide shutdown that was announced by the Doug Ford government in late December.

Local school boards issued statements regarding how the outage was affecting their students who are trying to learn from home.

We understand there are large internet outages within our communities from various providers. This may impact student and staff ability to access remote learning platforms. Please be patient while providers work to resolve these issues. pic.twitter.com/TlbVDTsdoo — ucdsb (@UCDSB) January 5, 2021

We understand that some students and families may be having difficulty connecting to remote learning this morning due to a widespread Internet outage affecting Cogeco, Bell & Rogers and other supplier customers. Please be patient as they work to resolve these issues. — CDSBEO (@CDSBEO) January 5, 2021

Some tech savvy Cogeco customers claim to have found a work around for the issue until it is resolved.