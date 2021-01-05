Cogeco experiencing widespread outage Tuesday morning

January 5, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 03 min on January 5, 2021
Reading time: 3 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cogeco experiencing widespread outage Tuesday morning

UPDATE FROM COGECO Jan. 5 1/5/2021 1:03 p.m.: (1/2) We are currently experiencing an outage causing intermittent to no internet service.

We have taken steps to mitigate the issue & improve quality of service although not fully resolved. You may still have intermittent internet connection or no service at this time.
– Tristan
(2/2) Our technicians and engineers are working diligently to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconveniences this situation may cause.
– Tristan

CORNWALL, Ontario – If you are reading this on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 5, you likely are not an internet customer of Cogeco, and if you are, you are probably reading this with the data on your phone.

This comes as Cogeco Connexion is experiencing a widespread outage. Seaway News has heard reports of users without internet in Cornwall, Ingleside, Brockville, and even as far as North Bay according to a report from The North Bay Nugget.

The Cogeco Connexion Twitter account first made a statement about the outage a little after 10:30 a.m.

“Dear customers, Please, note that we are investigating an issue impacting our Internet services. Our technicians are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconveniences it may cause. – Tristan” the Tweet reads.

This outage comes one day after many workers and students across the province return to school and work in a remote setting due to the province-wide shutdown that was announced by the Doug Ford government in late December.

Local school boards issued statements regarding how the outage was affecting their students who are trying to learn from home.

Some tech savvy Cogeco customers claim to have found a work around for the issue until it is resolved.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Name a United Counties snow plow
Regional News

Name a United Counties snow plow

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - The United Counties of SD&G is inviting members of the public to name their 16 snow plows as a fun winter diversion during the current…

United Counties to evaluate rural education
Education

United Counties to evaluate rural education

CORNWALL, Ontario - At their meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, the United Counties of SD&G agreed with a proposal from CAO Tim Simpson…