Community Volunteer Income Tax Program still accepting applications

CORNWALL, Ontario – Those in Cornwall and SD&G who need help this tax season can still apply for assistance through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program.

The program helps people file their taxes free of charge via a short and simple video conference or phone call. Most filings take 25 to 30 minutes.

Individuals who make less than $35,000 a year are eligible. Families of two with a household income of less than $45,000 are eligible; less than $47,500 for families of three; less than 50,000 for families of four; less than $52,500 for families of five and less than $55,000 for families of five or more.

Information required include T4 forms, including T4 forms for those on Old Age Assistance (OAS) or the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), or a T5 form for those on a disability support program.

Information is kept confidential, and the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program erases all information that they have 48 hours after filing that person’s tax form.

This time last year, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program filed on behalf of 6,000 individuals, but this year they have received only 2,000 applications so far.

Those who would like to apply for the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program are asked to email rregnier000@sympatico.ca or call 613-363-1557.