Iroquois outdoor rink selected as beneficiary of Iroquois Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign

Tim Hortons announces first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

From Nov. 13 to 19, Tim Hortons is kicking off the holiday season with smiles and kindness with its first ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, where 100 per cent of proceeds are donated to local charities and community groups across Canada, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“For over 25 years, our guests have enjoyed rallying with us during every Smile Cookie campaign to raise important funds for charities and community groups close to home,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

“We decided there’s no better time than the holiday season to continue this tradition in a new way and we’re excited that Holiday Smile Cookies will also support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which since 1974 has supported over 315,000 youth at its seven Tims Camps. We know our guests across Canada will be thrilled to help us support the spirit of kindness this holiday season.”

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious, white chocolate chip sugar cookie that’s infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile. Tims Holiday Smile Cookies are a great treat to share with family members, friends and colleagues who can join in on giving back to their communities, one cookie a time.

“We are very honoured that the Owner of the Iroquois Tim Hortons Shawn Lockett has selected the Municipality of South Dundas’ outdoor rink in Iroquois as the beneficiary of the first ever Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. This is a wonderful opportunity,” said Mayor Jason Broad.

“The Iroquois outdoor rink is maintained by a group of community volunteers. We are so grateful for their hard work and dedication. Outdoor rinks are important to the community as they provide a place for neighbours to gather, engage in healthy activity, free play and build lasting memories together. Every delicious cookie counts towards supporting equipment upgrades!”

The Iroquois outdoor rink, located in Haldane Park, is run by community volunteers. With the support of Municipal resources, community volunteers are the backbone of outdoor rinks in South Dundas. Without them, there would be no ice at all.

Our valued volunteers give their time by assisting with the construction, maintenance and inspections of the rinks. Funds raised from this year’s Holiday Smile Cookie campaign at the Iroqouis Tim Hortons location will go towards the purchase of new maintenance equipment for our volunteers to use, such as a new snow blower and hose reel for flooding.